Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Offensive Line

The Wisconsin Badgers had questions surrounding their offensive line heading into the offseason, but they were quickly quelled when left tackle Jack Nelson announced his intentions to return.

With Nelson back in the fold, the Badgers return three of their five starters from a season ago, while there are several high-profile options awaiting their turn on the bench.

The Badgers saw a number of rotational players transfer, however, which they chose to replace with five freshmen: Four-stars Kevin Heywood, Derek Jensen, and Emerson Mandell, and three-stars Ryan Cory and Collin Cubberley.

What could Wisconsin’s offensive line look like in 2024?

Starters: Jack Nelson, Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro, Joe Huber, Riley Mahlman

Wisconsin returns three of their five starters, with Tanor Bortolini off to the NFL Draft and Michael Furtney out of eligibility.

That allows Jake Renfro and Joe Brunner to step into the starting rotation, with hopes high for both players.

Renfro transferred to Wisconsin from Cincinnati and was expected to start at center last season before multiple foot injuries derailed his season. He’ll now reprise the role in 2024 with Bortolini gone.

Brunner, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022, has been one of the more highly-touted offensive line recruits for the Badgers in recent memory, and now should get his chance to shine this season at left guard.

The expectation is that Joe Huber, who has played a number of positions over his career, will move over to right guard, with Brunner set to take his more natural position of left guard.

Brunner earned first-team reps during bowl prep at left guard, and could make for a strong pairing with left tackle Jack Nelson, who is looking to bounce back in 2024.

Backups: Barrett Nelson, JP Benzschawel, James Durand, John Clifford, Kevin Heywood

The backup unit is currently a question mark, given the transfers out of the program this offseason, and the fact that Wisconsin has just eight returning offensive linemen on scholarship.

That means the true freshmen could see action early in spring ball, with Kevin Heywood, standing at 6’8, 312 pounds, seeming primed for a tackle spot, while Collin Cubberly, standing at 6’6, 316 pounds, could be in the rotation at one of the interior spots.

JP Benzschawel could also be a part of the conversation at one of the starting guard spots, as he was a highly-touted four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 who is still waiting for his opportunity.

If not, he’ll slot in as one of the team’s top backups, where he’ll be accompanied by a number of younger faces.

James Durand, a redshirt freshman, could be the backup center in spring ball with Dylan Barrett gone, although Joe Huber likely serves in that role during the regular season, with Benzschawel slotting into a starting guard role upon an injury.

Ultimately, I put Clifford over Cubberly to start spring ball, but there could definitely be some shakeups across the board with the backup unit, given the number of underclassmen involved in the mix.

Over the summer, freshmen like Derek Jensen, Emerson Mandell, and Ryan Cory could all enter the picture, as it feels likely that at least one true freshman cracks the two-deep during the regular season.