Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Tight Ends

After years of strong tight end production, the Wisconsin Badgers haven’t seen as much over the past two years from the position group.

Now entering 2024, the Badgers have a much younger group, while having lighter numbers at tight end entering spring ball.

Wisconsin loses top tight end Hayden Rucci, who had 11 catches for 125 yards last season, but returns Tucker Ashcraft, who had eight catches for 86 yards, and Riley Nowakowski, who caught seven passes for 57 yards.

Behind them, the Badgers brought in three new faces: LSU transfer Jackson McGohan and 2024 recruits Grant Stec and Rob Booker.

How is one of the more unpredictable groups on the roster shaping out for the Badgers ahead of spring ball?

Starter: Tucker Ashcraft

After being one of the lone true freshmen to play in 2023 for the Badgers, Tucker Ashcraft projects as the team’s starter ahead of spring ball.

Ashcraft, more of a receiver than a blocker last year, could be primed for a bigger role if his development continues, and possesses a solid frame at 6’5, 250 pounds.

Now, this position may not be fully solidified, as I expect the Badgers to employ more of a rotation at tight end, but Ashcraft clearly made a name for himself with the coaching staff early in the process last season, allowing him to earn snaps in the opening weeks.

The sophomore does need to improve his blocking efforts, which may come as he gets stronger, but the Badgers could look to involve the tight ends more in the passing game, which offensive coordinator Phil Longo did at North Carolina with the proper personnel.

Backups: Riley Nowakowski, Jackson McGohan, J.T. Seagraves

Riley Nowakowski moved from fullback to tight end last offseason as Wisconsin took out the former position from their offense with the arrival of Phil Longo.

After dealing with a foot injury in the offseason, Nowakowski saw his snaps increase as the season went along, surprising people at times in the passing game, while primarily serving as a blocker alongside Hayden Rucci.

Now, it’s unclear what Nowakowski’s role will be in 2024, but he slots in as one of the top backups on the roster heading into spring ball, given his experience and usage last season.

Wisconsin also looked to address the position in the transfer portal, landing redshirt freshman Jackson McGohan, whom the team has high hopes for.

McGohan didn’t record a catch in 2023 while with the LSU Tigers, but could look to make his mark with the Badgers and that starts with spring ball at a position that seems fairly wide open at the moment.

As for J.T. Seagraves, the redshirt sophomore flashed at times in spring ball last offseason and has always been an intriguing player, given his knack for catching passes.

However, the tight end played just 16 snaps in 2023, and joins a relatively inexperienced group in trying to earn playing time.

Wildcards: Grant Stec, Rob Booker

The true wildcards of the group are true freshmen Grant Stec and Rob Booker, who are both enrolling early for the Badgers this offseason.

Stec, a four-star recruit in the cycle, presents physicality with his 6’6, 260-pound frame, and has served in a variety of roles within his high school offense.

Initially seen as a high-end pass-catcher, Stec improved his blocking ability as he rounded out his frame, and could be an emerging candidate for early playing time if his skillset quickly translates to the next level.

Interestingly enough, Stec is the biggest tight end in the room at 260 pounds as a true freshman, and the coaching staff has been high on him from the start.

Booker, on the other hand, was a three-star recruit who committed to Wisconsin, then de-committed in favor of UCLA, before re-committing to the Badgers on National Signing Day.

The 6’5, 235-pound tight end is more of a project at the position, but should still get an opportunity for early reps in a light room. Booker also has the ability to play multiple roles and has the ideal height for the position.

With both enrolling early, their names could be called upon more often than expected sooner than later.