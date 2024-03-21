Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Wide Receivers

The Wisconsin Badgers saw some shakeups in their wide receiver room this offseason, but are returning a majority of their players in 2024 with hopes of improving after an up-and-down season for the group.

Wisconsin lost Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Keontez Lewis to the transfer portal, but still returned starters Will Pauling and Bryson Green, who are expected to lead the group in 2024.

Behind them, the Badgers have a number of intriguing younger players, such as C.J. Williams, Vinny Anthony, Quincy Burroughs, and Trech Kekahuna, among others, who are expected to step up into a bigger role this season.

How is the Badgers receiver room shaping out ahead of spring ball? Here’s my depth chart projection.

Starters: Bryson Green, C.J. Williams, Will Pauling (slot)

Pauling and Green are certified starters and are expected to lead the room in 2024.

The former is looking to build off a breakout season, where he caught 74 passes for 837 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honors in the process.

The latter is aiming for a better season after catching 32 passes for 480 yards and two touchdowns as the team’s main deep threat in 2024.

Green’s contested-catch ability wasn’t utilized as much in 2024; I’ll be curious to see if Wisconsin taps into that more, starting with spring ball.

That third starting receiver spot is currently up for grabs, and I’m projecting C.J. Williams to start the spring in that role.

Ultimately, it depends on the progress of all of Wisconsin’s younger options, be it Williams, Quincy Burroughs, or Vinny Anthony.

It also could depend on what the Badgers are looking for from their third starter; Williams doesn’t possess elite deep-end speed, but is more of a route-runner and a better contested catcher at his 6’1, 200-pound frame.

Vinny Anthony, on the other hand, is smaller at 6’0, 183 pounds, but possesses arguably the best speed of any receiver on the team, and earned extended reps at the other outside receiver position when Green and Chimere Dike faced injuries last year.

With the logjam at the slot receiver position, Anthony could be better suited to play on the outside.

Then comes Quincy Burroughs, who came with Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, and is another bigger-bodied receiver at 6’3, 210 pounds. With the number of different archetypes the Badgers have with their depth, Wisconsin has flexibility and could implement more of a rotation at that third spot.

But, for now, I’m expecting Williams, who transferred from USC in hopes of a bigger role, to be the leader in the clubhouse.

Backups: Vinny Anthony, Quincy Burroughs, Trech Kekahuna (slot)

I spoke about the impact Anthony and Burroughs could have on the outside, but Wisconsin also experimented with four-receiver sets at times last season, utilizing Skyler Bell as a second option in the slot.

That role should go to Trech Kekahuna this season, who preserved his redshirt last offseason and impressed down the stretch, especially in the team’s bowl game, where he had four catches for 64 yards.

At 5’10, 183 pounds, Kekahuna is a fast receiver who possesses good route-running capabilities, and was a guy that Luke Fickell wanted in the 2023 class, as the Badgers flipped him from Arizona near National Signing Day.

Kekahuna should be in line for a bigger role working opposite Will Pauling, and could even be a top-three receiver in terms of production this season.

Additionally, with the versatility that Anthony has, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Badgers also gave him opportunities in the slot in the spring.

Depth: Tommy McIntosh, Tyrell Henry (slot), Kyan Berry-Johnson (slot)

The Badgers added two receivers to their roster this season: Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry and 2024 four-star Kyan Berry-Johnson.

Both project as slot types, with Henry standing at 6’0, 175 pounds, while Berry-Johnson is listed at 5’10, 178 pounds.

Henry primarily served in a special teams role at Michigan State as the team’s top returner, which is the expectation at Wisconsin as well with Chimere Dike gone.

Henry could also see some reps on the outside, but he projects more as a slot receiver, adding to the significant depth at the position.

Berry-Johnson is one of the more intriguing names on the roster, as he comes in as an early enrollee, where he could be in line to earn snaps as a part of the rotation in the spring.

When asking recruiting specialists Max Stienecker and Pat Lambert on signing day about the most college-ready prospects, the duo pointed to outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger and Berry-Johnson.

The Badgers need an improvement from last year’s production at receiver, which could propel Berry-Johnson to earn more opportunities as the offseason goes along, should he prove himself.

Tommy McIntosh was one of the standouts from spring ball last year and possesses a unique profile in that he stands at 6’5, 210 pounds while having top-end straight-line speed. Add in his solid hands and the Badgers have another intriguing receiver candidate that could be in line for more touches.

Elsewhere, a name to watch is Chris Brooks Jr., who was another spring ball standout in 2023 at 6’2, 225 pounds, but dealt with injuries that kept him out for a majority of the year.

With the thin numbers at tight end and the exodus of receivers that Wisconsin has, don’t be surprised if the Badgers give Brooks a few reps at tight end if he bulks up some more.

This spring should be a fun watch for the receivers with the number of young players that could see more opportunities as Wisconsin transitions at the position.