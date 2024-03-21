Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Running Backs

The Wisconsin Badgers will have a much different running back room this season as junior Braelon Allen decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Allen had been a staple of the room since his arrival as a true freshman in 2021, but the Badgers will have some new faces, as well as a couple of returnees to carry the load in 2024.

The leader is Chez Mellusi, but he’s expected to miss most, if not all of spring ball as he recovers from a broken fibula sustained in Week 4 last season.

Behind him, the Badgers landed Oklahoma Sooners transfer Tawee Walker, who was a productive back in 2023, working in a timeshare with lead back Gavin Sawchuck.

Wisconsin returns Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli, and Nate White to the fold, while bringing in three highly-touted freshmen: Gideon Ituka, who will be an early enrollee, Darrion Dupree, and Dilin Jones.

Lead back: Tawee Walker

With Mellusi out, expect Walker to take a heavier load in the spring as he acclimates to Madison.

Earning 102 carries at Oklahoma last season, Walker proved to be a bruiser at his 5’9, 215-pound frame, averaging over five yards per carry.

He has the ability to break tackles, while also serving as a solid pass-catcher, despite the smaller volume in 2023 (10 catches for 81 yards).

Walker isn’t the fastest back, but his ability to break tackles and serve as a good receiver for checkdowns should complement Chez Mellusi’s ability to work in space well.

Backups: Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker

Cade Yacamelli and Jackson Acker should both get ample opportunities in spring ball to prove themselves as they enter a crucial offseason with the Badgers.

Wisconsin currently is carrying eight scholarship backs: Mellusi, Walker, Yacamelli, Acker, Nate White, Gideon Ituka, Darrion Dupree, and Dilin Jones.

While the Badgers are close to their scholarship requirement for the season, there may be some shuffling, be it players moving out or to different positions, given Wisconsin’s lack of depth at tight end and outside linebacker, among other places.

Yacamelli and Acker have different profiles, with the former serving more as a change-of-pace back with ample speed and solid receiving ability, while the latter is a big-bodied runner who has a similar style to Braelon Allen.

Both played in 2023, with Yacamelli earning 36 carries after having a strong spring last year, while Acker had 72 carries.

But, this room is definitely one that feels like movement is coming, especially as the Badgers transition to more of what Longo wants for his offense.

Depth: Nate White, Gideon Ituka

Nate White, who redshirted in 2023, should also get a chance for opportunity, as he’s more of a smaller back with high-end speed that could fit well in offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s system.

A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, White was a target of the previous staff, but remained committed to the Badgers after Luke Fickell was hired, joining the team in the fall.

White is another player who could be moved to a different position, and has a crucial offseason ahead of him to try and increase his standing on the depth chart.

Then comes Ituka, who is the first running back handpicked by Fickell and his staff to join the team as a freshman.

Ituka is the lone early enrollee and is dubbed by many as more pro-ready, as he is already 235 pounds.

Could he find a way to get some early run in the spring and impress? That could be the way for him to climb the depth chart and eventually earn carries as a true freshman for the Badgers.