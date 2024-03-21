 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Badgers DL coach Greg Scruggs resigns from Michigan after OWI arrest

The defensive line coach was arrested over the weekend for operating while intoxicated.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who was hired by the Michigan Wolverines this offseason, has resigned after being arrested this weekend for operating while intoxicated.

Scruggs was arrested five days according to an Ann Arbor police report, as he was stopped near 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon being tested at the station, Scruggs’s blood alcohol level was registered at 0.16 and 0.17 on two separate tests.

Scruggs was suspended by Michigan following the arrest, and ultimately chose to resign on Thursday.

According to a report from Rivals’s Josh Henschke, Scruggs may been allowed back, but chose to move forward with his resignation.

Scruggs went to Michigan after spending last season with the Badgers on Luke Fickell’s staff as the defensive line coach.

He was a part of the number of coaching changes that the Badgers encountered this season, with Wisconsin hiring Buffalo’s E.J. Whitlow as his replacement.

