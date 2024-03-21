Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Quarterbacks

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to begin their spring ball slate on Friday, with practices resuming after spring break, which means it’s time to begin evaluating the roster at hand.

At the quarterback position, the Badgers looked to the transfer portal again, landing Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke as a graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility.

While Wisconsin lost Tanner Mordecai (eligibility) and Myles Burkett (transfer), they retained Nick Evers and Braedyn Locke, while adding Van Dyke and 2024 four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer.

Let’s break down the position group and what to expect in spring ball.

Starter: Tyler Van Dyke

Van Dyke comes into Madison as the projected starter, given his years of experience at Miami.

While the potential is certainly there, Van Dyke has been inconsistent over the last two seasons, which involved him getting benched in 2023.

Now with his fourth offensive coordinator in four years, Van Dyke will return back to the Air Raid-esque system that saw him produce his best numbers under former offensive coordinator Rhett Laslee in 2021.

This time around, he’ll be working with Phil Longo, looking to resurrect his career in the final year of his eligibility.

Van Dyke will likely be the top-string quarterback when things begin on Friday and should step into 2024 as the clear starter, barring any unforeseen injuries.

Backup: Braedyn Locke

Braedyn Locke enters spring ball as the top backup, primarily due to the fact that he’s the only other quarterback on the roster with experience at the collegiate level.

Working in place of Tanner Mordecai when the veteran was injured last season, Locke threw for 777 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception over five games, while completing 50 percent of his passes.

Locke quickly grasped the offense last season, encapsulating what Phil Longo wanted at quarterback, which led him to be the No. 2 option a season ago.

That should remain the same to begin spring ball, even if there are some intriguing options behind him looking for their opportunity.

Depth: Nick Evers, Mabrey Mettauer, Cole LaCrue

Nick Evers has been the most tantalizing prospect in the quarterback room since his arrival in Madison.

Last season, Evers struggled to make significant progress in comparison to his peers because of a slow start that primarily was due to grasping the playbook and gaining an understanding of the offense.

However, he’s gotten a whole season under his belt, which could be in his favor, while Wisconsin could use the offseason to implement other packages that involve his athleticism.

Ultimately, though, it’ll come down to his quarterbacking skills and knowing the Xs-and-Os of the offense.

Mettauer is the new face in the room and one that many project to be the quarterback of the future for Wisconsin. A four-star recruit in 2024, Mettauer’s build is especially intriguing, as his 6’5, 215-pound frame is similar to what offensive coordinator Phil Longo had with Drake Maye at North Carolina.

A pocket-passer with some mobility, Mettauer is an early enrollee, and will have the chance to impress early on, albeit with limited reps.

The quarterback battle will be one to monitor, as it feels likely at the moment that Wisconsin will choose from one of their younger options to succeed Van Dyke as the starter in 2025.

Progress this offseason could go a long way into determining who that option could be, with Locke having the head start given his experience.

But, for now, the Badgers have a set-in-stone quarterback room hinged on a veteran’s experience and upside across the board. Can they get better results in 2024?