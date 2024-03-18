Who are the top 3 newcomers for the Badgers in 2024?

The Wisconsin Badgers are continuing to morph into a new look under the Luke Fickell Regime. The 2024-25 season will mark the first true Fickell recruiting class for the UW football program.

With several significant transfers and a collection of talented freshmen, there is a chance for Wisconsin to break out as the pieces start to fall into place for Luke Fickell.

Here are my top 3 newcomers for the Badger football program in 2024-25.

QB Tyler Van Dyke

The quarterback transfer committed to the Badgers back in December after a 2,703-yard and 19-touchdown season with the Miami Hurricanes. Van Dyke looks likely to take over the starting quarterback role in the Badger offense following the departure of Tanner Mordecai who held the position for the majority of last season.

Wisconsin has several different options at quarterback, such as Nick Evers, Braedyn Locke, and 2024 four-star recruit Mabrey Mettauer. While this means that there could be a spring battle at the quarterback position, Fickell seems to be leaning toward another year of development for the younger options.

Van Dyke’s season highlight with Miami came in Week 2 of the season against a No. 23 Texas A&M program. The 6’4 gun slinger threw five touchdowns and racked up 374 yards through the air.

While the transfer’s numbers from last season with Miami will probably not jump off the page at you, he has shown signs of elite performance and seems to be a good fit for the Phil Longo air raid offense.

LB Tackett Curtis

Tackett Curtis is a four-star linebacker who joined the team back in January as a transfer from USC. As a freshman, Curtis showed potential with 40 tackles and two sacks.

Curtis is one of several linebacker transfers that the Badgers have added, but easily is the most anticipated. Curtis was ranked No. 9 in his class nationally out of high school and was the highest-ranked linebacker in the portal before his commitment to Wisconsin.

With USC’s entrance to the Big Ten, Curtis will go up against his former team early in the Badgers’ Big Ten season opener on Sep. 28.

TE Grant Stec

Following the graduation of Wisconsin’s leading tight end Hayden Rucci, the Badgers will add two tight end recruits to the 2024-25 roster. Grant Stec is a consensus four-star out of Algonquin, Illinois.

Stec already has the size of a D1 tight end at 6’6 245 after putting on 18 pounds following his junior season. Tucker Ashcraft will likely be the primary target for Van Dyke at the position, but Stec’s size will make him an effective blocker.

The addition of Stec along with Rob Booker II from Waunakee will add depth to a position room that has been lacking in recent seasons for the Badgers.