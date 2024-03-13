Wisconsin Football: Full 2024 spring practice schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers have released their full spring practice schedule for the 2024 offseason, which consists of 15 practices, as well as media availability with every position group on the roster.

Prior to the spring practice slate, the Badgers will host their annual Pro Day on March 15th at 10:00 A.M.

Here is the full spring practice schedule for this offseason.

Practice 1: Friday, March 22nd

Practice 2: Tuesday, April 2nd

Practice 3: Thursday, April 4th

Practice 4: Saturday, April 6th

Practice 5: Tuesday, April 9th

Practice 6: Thursday, April 11th

Practice 7: Saturday, April 13th

Practice 8: Tuesday, April 16th

Practice 9: Thursday, April 18th

Practice 10: Saturday, April 20th

Practice 11: Tuesday, April 23rd

Practice 12: Thursday, April 25th

Practice 13: Saturday, April 27th

Practice 14: Tuesday, April 30th

Practice 15: Thursday, May 2nd

Due to the ongoing construction at Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers will not be hosting their annual open spring practice to the public.

Instead, the Badgers will host a football fan event in the fall during training camp where fans will be invited for an open practice event. Details will be revealed later this summer.

Additionally, the Badgers announced their spring roster, which includes several omissions from last season’s team.

#Badgers release spring roster update. First practice scheduled for Friday, March 22. pic.twitter.com/4g7SwXi0RD — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 13, 2024

Among the notable names missing are outside linebacker Jeff Pietrowski, safety Deven Magli, tight end Cole Dakovich, linebacker Bryan Sanborn, and offensive lineman Sean Timmis.