Report: Wisconsin adding top young assistant to Badgers staff

The Wisconsin Badgers are hiring one of the top assistants in the FCS, as FootballScoop’s John Brice reported on Tuesday that the team is hiring Eric Raisbeck as a special teams assistant.

Raisbeck had initially been hired by FCS school UC Davis to be their special teams coordinator, but instead is returning to his native state of Wisconsin for a role working under outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Matt Mitchell.

Raisbeck has worked at several different levels of college football, working both at Division II and Division III, while spending stints with the Utah State Aggies and Penn State Nittany Lions as a special teams assistant.

He had spent the last four years with Penn State before being tabbed to run UC Davis’s special teams unit, but is opting to remain in the Big Ten instead.

Now, he’ll join a revamped Badgers staff that involves several major coaching changes this offseason, with five different position coaching moves occurring.

In addition to their 10 on-field coaches, the Badgers have a number of assistants already on their roster, stemming from analysts to quality control to graduate assistants, with Raisbeck becoming the latest one.