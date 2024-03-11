Very early 2024 Wisconsin Football game-by-game win chances, Part 1

Basketball and Hockey are still in full throat, but for anyone like me—I have football in the front, middle, and back of my mind 24/7/366—you’ve already wondered about the Wisconsin Badgers 2024 football slate and how they might fare.

So, with that in mind, here’s a mid-March peek at Wisconsin’s schedule this fall, including my best guess at how likely Fick’s boys will be to win each game. Spoiler: While I think this team is going to be better than it was in 2023, I’m not as bullish on their record as I was before last season. The Big Ten generally and our schedule specifically are rough.

Western Michigan: Long gone are the dorky but successful Row The Boat days of PJ Fleck.

This is a solidly below-average MAC program now and, barring some super odd, NIL-fueled transfer windfall of big-time players coming to Kalamazoo, this should be a romp for the Badgers. The fact that it’s the first game might see an uneven performance from Bucky, but it’s the Broncos’ first game, too. Chance of Win: 97%

South Dakota: Something the Dakotas do well? Produce really good FCS teams, and this one is no exception.

They won 10 games a year ago (beating five ranked teams, including a win over powerhouse North Dakota State), finishing second in the Missouri Valley Conference and making the FCS quarterfinals.

This team will no doubt roll into Madison this September expecting to win, despite losing several key contributors, including nearly half of its defensive starters. But, this is still a squad the Badgers should handle with relative ease. Chance of Win: 91%

Alabama: And here we go. While some of the shine was peeled off of this big-time contest on the heels of Nick Saban’s retirement, it’s hard to imagine the Tide falling off much under new skipper Kalen DeBoer, who won every major CFB coaching award in 2023.

Alabama is still Alabama, and despite losing a gaggle of talent to both the NFL and the Portal, the Crimson Tide is more in reload mode than rebuild, especially with likely Heisman Trophy favorite Jalen Milroe back at quarterback, immediately giving a stern test to a retooled Badgers front seven.

An uptick in talent and comfort with Fickell’s system, along with a wild home crowd featuring students WHO WILL BE THERE ON TIME, give the Badgers a puncher’s chance in this one. Chance of Win: 39%

@ USC: Although a bye week leading up to this game might help a bit, things are unlikely to get much easier for the Badgers as they travel to the L.A. Coliseum to face USC in a very likely Pac-12 After Dark (now Big Ten) type of game.

While Caleb Williams will be gone (hopefully not to Chicago), ace recruiter Lincoln Riley doesn’t rebuild on offense, he re-loads. The most pressing question for the Trojans will be if their Defense has improved after being taken from new Badgers’ safeties coach, Alex Grinch, whom Riley fired last season.

The two are close, and Grinch may have some insight (as may USC transfer linebacker Tackett Curtis) into Riley’s schemes, but it will primarily be up to the Wisconsin defense to try and slow down new Trojan signal caller Miller Moss, a homegrown USC talent, rather than a transfer. Chance of Win: 36%

Purdue: Will this be a sweet balm after back-to-back losses to Blue Bloods or a trap game against a perennial tomato can (who hasn’t beaten UW in its last 17 tries) for the Badgers after a huge early season win or wins?

It’s impossible to say now, but it’s difficult to imagine that this contest won’t be a relative breather on the heels of Bama/USC. High-upside QB Hudson Card will be back for Purdue, along with head coach Ryan Walters, whose first year was fairly disastrous at 4-8, and 3-6 in the Big Ten.

If Walters’ defense can bounce back and his offense makes a jump, a solid season is possible. But, in March, this team still looks like a rebuild project and one of the easiest games on Wisconsin’s 2024 schedule. Chance of Win: 84%

@ Rutgers: On the bright side, getting Rutgers instead of, say, Michigan or Ohio State here seems like a relative win for Bucky.

But, a trip to Piscataway will surely not feel as welcoming as it has in recent memory. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano appears to be building something solid and, while it’s impossible to guess the eventual heights they’ll hit, it’s a good bet they’ll look better than the team Wisconsin mostly had its way with in a 24-13 home win last season.

Will Gavin Wimsatt, one of the Big Ten’s worst quarterbacks in 2023, elevate his game? Will someone beat him out? These and other questions will be x-factors for this one. For now, it's hard to imagine that Wisconsin isn’t a favorite. Chance of Win: 65%