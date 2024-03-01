What former Badgers RB Braelon Allen said at the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is officially underway as over 300 prospects are conducting interviews with NFL teams, doing drills, and partaking in sessions with the media over the next few days.

Among the bunch is former Wisconsin Badgers star running back Braelon Allen, who had his media availability on Friday, where he detailed key elements about the NFL Draft process.

Allen, one of the youngest players in the 2024 NFL Draft, elected to forgo his final year of eligibility at Wisconsin in hopes of getting drafted early in April.

Speaking to the media, Allen broke down his concerns, interested teams, and much more on Friday as he prepares to test on Saturday with a variety of measurements and drills.

Among the key tidbits in Allen’s interview was that he spent time this offseason speaking with NFL running back Derrick Henry after the two connected online.

Additionally, Allen brushed off injury and pass protection concerns, which were key goals for him to fix this season, citing his value as an all-around back who can even catch passes out of the backfield.

Currently, the running back is expected to test well enough to jump into the third round, although the destination where is currently unknown, given the number of suitors interested at the combine.