Former Badgers HC Paul Chryst a contender for Boston College HC vacancy

Former Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is reportedly a contender for the Boston College Eagles head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Hearing Boston College is now down to two candidates in its head coaching search. Ohio State OC Bill O'Brien is one of them: https://t.co/IFsMNlqfq1https://t.co/IFsMNlqfq1 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 7, 2024

Chryst, 58, went 67-26 at Wisconsin before getting fired after five games in 2022 in an unforeseen move, leaving him with an $11 million buyout.

The former Badgers head coach then became an offensive analyst under Steve Sarkisian’s staff with the Texas Longhorns, but has been floated around for several head coaching and offensive coordinator opportunities this offseason.

Boston College’s vacancy is the latest availability, although it’s unclear whether Chryst is the frontrunner for the job, as current Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has reportedly been gaining serious traction.

The news comes after a report from FootballScoop last month that Chryst was expected to remain at Texas this season after weighing his opportunities, but the Boston College gig unexpectedly opened after head coach Jeff Hafley left to take the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator job.

Chryst has experience in the ACC, serving as the head coach at Pitt from 2012-14 before jumping to Wisconsin, and could make his return with Boston College.