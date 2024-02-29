Inside Badgers star CB Ricardo Hallman’s journey to All-American status

For Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman, the journey to stardom has been anything but easy.

Initially starting off as a redshirt in 2021, Hallman saw the field during his redshirt freshman season in 2022, working his way into the starting rotation as a young player.

However, that road came with twists and bumps, as opponents looked to take advantage of the cornerback’s size, isolating him with favorable matchups to move the ball down the field.

It all came to a halt during Week 7, when Hallman struggled against the likes of Michigan State receivers Jayden Reed, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Keon Coleman, a projected top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After a tough performance that involved giving up the game-winning touchdown in overtime, Hallman was benched, leaving doubts to many, including myself, about how he’d fit into the team’s plans at cornerback in 2023, as the Badgers lost three of their rotational pieces due to a lack of eligibility.

Then came the overhaul in the coaching staff as Luke Fickell was chosen over Jim Leonhard to become the next head, which led to a complete shift in coaches across the board.

Not only did Hallman have to find a way to regain his confidence, but the cornerback also had to adapt to a new scheme with the team depending on him to contribute in 2023.

And boy did he turn out a strong campaign.

Securing an NCAA-high seven interceptions during the 2023 season, Hallman went from a benched redshirt freshman to an All-American just one season later, evolving as a premier defensive back in Mike Tressel’s defense.

What led to the change, not only in mentality, but also production for the star cornerback?

Earlier in February, I got the chance to speak with Hallman, who detailed his progress in learning a new system, which benefitted him more, and taking the leap that Wisconsin needed him to this past season.

Hear what Hallman had to say about his early struggles, rise to stardom, expectations for the upcoming season, and his becoming a leader for the Badgers in 2024.