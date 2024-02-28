Badgers new indoor football practice facility approved by State Commission

The Wisconsin Badgers are receiving a new indoor football practice facility, as the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved construction of the $285 million building earlier on Wednesday, the school announced.

In the project, the Badgers are replacing the Camp Randall Memorial Sports Center, otherwise known as The Shell, and the practice field inside the McClain Center. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.

Additionally, the Badgers have gotten approval for a reduction of the Kohl Center’s ice sheet size, diminishing from 200 feet long by 97 feet wide to the NHL standard of 200 feet long by 85 feet wide. The project is expected to be completed by the start of the 2024-25 season.

Athletic Director Chris McIntosh issued a statement on the approvals, while thanking the several donors who have made the project possible.

“This is another exciting step in the process,” Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. “We are grateful for the support of the State Building Commission, but also from so many different stakeholders. Launched by a generous leadership gift of $20 million from Ted and Mary Kellner, we are thrilled with the enthusiasm and investment in our athletic department and specifically our football program.”

Hockey head coach Mike Hastings also issued a statement on the changes to the Kohl Center rink, which will help better prepare the athletes for a professional environment.

“The Kohl Center is moving into a new era as to what’s available here,” head coach Mike Hastings said. “Our young men come to the University of Wisconsin to get a degree and progress themselves as people and this this is an unbelievable opportunity for us to continue to evolve. With our nutrition center, a new academic center and weight room, and now an NHL-sized ice sheet, this adds another layer to help them prepare for life and for one of their goals of playing professionally and in the NHL.”