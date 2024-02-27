How many games will the Badgers win in 2024?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Wisconsin Badgers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Fresh off a 7-6 season, the Wisconsin Badgers sought to revamp their roster this offseason, looking for upgrades at several positions ahead of Year 2 in the Luke Fickell era.

The changes involved adding quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, running back Tawee Walker, and tight end Jackson McGohan on the offensive line, while the defensive side of the ball saw a number of additions across the board.

While the Badgers roster may better fit what the coaching staff is looking to do in 2024, Wisconsin does face a tougher challenge in the new-look Big Ten, as they’ll face off against teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Oregon Ducks.

With that said, how many games will the Badgers ultimately win in 2024 and what should be deemed as a success?

In this week’s reacts survey, answer the poll above and share your thoughts on the question in the comments down below!

