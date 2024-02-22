BREAKING: Badgers hiring E.J. Whitlow as next DL coach

The Wisconsin Badgers are hiring Air Force defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow as their next defensive line coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday.

There it is. #Badgers hire E.J. Whitlow as their next DL coach. https://t.co/yLAR4ZY9TQ — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 22, 2024

Whitlow has spent the last two seasons with the Air Force Falcons, and was instrumental in aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country in 2022, as well as the No. 2 passing defense and No. 6 rushing defense that same season.

Prior to coaching at Air Force, Whitlow spent four seasons at Miami of Ohio University, where he coached players like defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was a fifth-round selection by the Chicago Bears in 2022, and linebacker Ivan Pace, who had six sacks as a freshman.

His previous four years were spent at Grand Valley State, where he overlapped with current Badgers outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, who was the head coach at the time.

The Badgers had a need at the coaching spot as defensive line coach Greg Scruggs left to accept the same position at Michigan earlier this month, marking the fourth position coach change this offseason.

In addition to losing Scruggs, the Badgers saw safeties coach Colin Hitschler move to Alabama, wide receivers coach Mike Brown move to Notre Dame, and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. re-assigned.

Now, with Whitlow on the staff, the Badgers have their full coaching staff finalized ahead of spring ball.