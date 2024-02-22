3 breakout candidates for the Badgers in 2024

The Luke Fickell Era in Wisconsin Badgers football is heading into year two, with the team beginning to prepare for the season opener against Western Michigan set for Aug. 31. at Camp Randall.

Spring practice for Wisconsin will begin on Mar. 25 as the team gears up for the upcoming season.

Many new faces joined the program and made an impact in head coach Luke Fickell’s first year with the program.

While the Badgers have seen a similar influx of talent ahead of the 2024 season, it will also be a big year for the development of Wisconsin’s existing young talent.

The departure of major offensive factors Tanner Mordecai, Chimere Dike, Hayden Rucci, Braelon Allen, and others has left several vacancies in the lineup.

Already the Badgers have added quarterback transfer Tyler Van Dyke from the University of Miami who is the current front-runner to lead the offense in 2024.

In need of weapons for Van Dyke to utilize in Phil Longo’s offense, there are three players that come to mind as potential breakout candidates in the 2024 season.

Trech Kekahuna (Sophomore WR)

If you didn’t know the name Trech Kekahuna before the ReliaQuest bowl against LSU, chances are you do now.

As a freshman, the Wide Receiver from Honolulu, Hawaii earned his first offensive snaps in the bowl game in Tampa and did not disappoint as he hauled in four receptions for 64 yards.

Kekahuna is a three-star recruit with lightning-quick speed that he showed off on back-to-back state championship 4x100 relay teams in high school.

After recovering from an injury for the better part of the 2023 season, expect a fully healthy Kekahuna to have a much bigger role in 2024.

Tucker Ashcraft (Sophomore TE)

With Hayden Rucci’s decision to depart from the Wisconsin football program following the 2023 season, three-star recruit Tucker Ashcraft has an opportunity to fill the void at tight end.

Rucci took on the majority of the load at the position in 2023 with 11 receptions for 125 yards. Ashcraft snagged eight receptions for 86 yards and found the endzone against Rutgers in week five.

Ashcraft had a good showing as a true freshman in 2023 as Mordecai’s second option at tight end and seems destined for a bigger role at the position in 2024, but it will be important for the 6’5 target to perform well and develop a connection with Longo and Van Dyke this spring.

The second year will offer some experience in a position room that will include two true freshman recruits.

Jackson Acker (Redshirt Junior RB)

As a redshirt sophomore, Jackson Acker took on a bigger role than expected in 2023 with Chez Mellusi’s season-ending injury.

Acker stepped up as a viable second rushing option to Braelon Allen. He proved his versatility by playing snaps at both the fullback and halfback positions.

The local Verona native carried the ball on the ground 72 times in 2023 for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Acker also showed the ability to stay out of trouble in the backfield with just two yards lost, which was the lowest for any player who carried the ball more than once on the team.

He also added 19 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown to further his case as a versatile offensive asset.

As Mellusi comes back for his fifth year and recovers from his injury and the Badgers bring in running back transfer from Oklahoma Tawee Walker, Acker will probably embrace a role as a fullback, a reliable third down short-yardage option, and another option for Van Dyke through the air.