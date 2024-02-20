Badgers make a late addition to their 2024 roster via the transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have made a late addition via the transfer portal, adding Portland State senior kicker Gianni Smith, who is expected to join the team as a walk-on.

#Badgers add senior kicker Gianni Smith as a walk-on.



Smith, a native of Oak Park, California, went 8/9 on field goals this past season for Portland State, while converting on 42/44 of his extra points.

Throughout his career, the 6’1, 205-pound kicker has made 18/23 of his field goals (78 percent) and 107/110 of his extra points (97 percent).

In 2023, Smith was able to convert both of his 50+ yard field goals, including a career-high 55-yarder in a loss against UC Davis.

More importantly, Smith has shown an ability to kick the ball out of the end zone, recording kickoffs on 44 of his 62 opportunities. That was an issue for the Badgers last season, leading to some special-teams coverage struggles throughout the year.

As a walk-on, Smith will likely compete with 2023 kickoff specialist Gavin Lahm, and could prove to be a key addition should his results translate to Saturdays at Camp Randall Stadium.