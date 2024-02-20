Report: Badgers could play road game vs. Northwestern at Lambeau Field in 2024

The Wisconsin Badgers could be headed to Lambeau Field for a road game in 2024, according to a report from WildcatReport’s Louie Vaccher.

The report stems from comments made by Northwestern Athletic Director Derrick Gragg last week, where he revealed that the Wildcats would play a home game at Lambeau Field this year.

While neither side has confirmed the report (Wisconsin’s schedule still has the location in Evanston, Illinois), the Badgers could potentially have an extra advantage, given the proximity of Lambeau Field to their array of fans.

The alternate location of Lambeau Field comes after Northwestern announced that Ryan Field would not be its home in 2024, as it is currently undergoing renovations, with demolition already underway.

Wisconsin is currently set to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights one weekend earlier on the road.

With the Northwestern game potentially being at Lambeau Stadium, it could be an important two-week window for Badgers fans, as Wisconsin is set to host the Penn State Nittany Lions during the following weekend at Camp Randall Stadium.