3 Badgers invited to 2024 NFL Combine

It’s offseason mode for the Wisconsin Badgers and their potential draftees, as the NFL Combine is scheduled to start at the end of the month.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NFL released the 324 players who earned an invitation to attend this year’s scouting combine, and the Badgers had three players who made the cut: running back Braelon Allen, offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini, and linebacker Maema Njongmeta.

In his third year with the Badgers, Allen rushed for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry, which was the first season that the running back missed the 1,000-yard mark, although he did not participate in Wisconsin’s bowl game.

After joining the Badgers early during his age-17 season, Allen is one of the youngest players to declare in this year’s NFL Draft, which will be to his advantage as the running back position doesn’t usually have a high shelf life in the NFL nowadays.

Over his first two seasons, Allen rushed for over 1,200 yards each year, while totaling 23 touchdowns, despite battling some injuries at times.

Profiling as a power back, Allen will look to test well ahead at the combine in hopes of being one of the top backs selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bortolini, on the other hand, has been one of the most versatile pieces along the offensive line for the Badgers, spending some time at tackle, guard, and center throughout his career.

After playing at guard in 2022, Bortolini took over for Joe Tippmann at center in 2023, which came with mixed results, as the offensive lineman continued his progress as a well-rounded blocker, but struggled at times with snapping the ball.

He’ll look to test well and display that versatility at the combine as well later this month.

Njongmeta, a fifth-year senior, elected not to use his COVID year and instead is turning pro after spending multiple seasons as a starter for the Badgers.

Accumulating 59 tackles and three sacks in 2023, Njongmeta entered the year as a starter, but saw his role waver at times as he wasn’t the best fit in Mike Tressel’s system that prefers utilizing linebackers in space.

That followed a 2022 season where Njongmeta had 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and an interception in his best year at Wisconsin.

Njongmeta shined at the Shrine Bowl earlier this offseason, recording an interception there, and will look to put on a good show at the combine as well.