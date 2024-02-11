BREAKING: Badgers DL coach Greg Scruggs set to join Michigan under same role

The Wisconsin Badgers are getting another major coaching shakeup, as defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has emerged as the favorite to join head coach Sherrone Moore’s staff with the Michigan Wolverines under the same role, sources tell Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Breaking: Can confirm @SamWebb77 report that #Badgers DL coach Greg Scruggs is expected to take the same role under Sherrone Moore's staff at Michigan.



Wisconsin set to lose another position coach in this cycle. Deal not finalized yet.

247Sports’s Sam Webb was first with the news that Scruggs was expected to join the Wolverines staff.

Scruggs, who joined the Badgers under head coach Luke Fickell last offseason, becomes the fourth position coach to leave Wisconsin this offseason, joining wide receivers coach Mike Brown (Notre Dame), offensive line coach Jack Bicknell (re-assigned), and safeties coach Colin Hitschler (Alabama).

Scruggs had been with Fickell since 2018, when the duo was at Cincinnati, although he spent a short stint with the New York Jets as their assistant defensive line coach for a year in 2022.

Known in the industry as an emerging coach and excellent recruiter, Scruggs is a significant loss for the Badgers, as he had been making waves in the Class of 2025, which is an extremely important cycle for Wisconsin at defensive line.

A deal is not currently finalized at the moment, although one is expected to materialize in the coming days.