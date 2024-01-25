Former Badgers DE transfers to Western Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers saw an exodus of players enter and leave via the transfer portal this offseason, as head coach Luke Fickell and Co. looked to address needs at several positions with outside talent.

One of those outgoing transfers was senior defensive end Tommy Brunner, who has one year of remaining eligibility, which he’ll use at Western Illinois, he announced on Wednesday.

During his career in Madison, Brunner suited up in two games, which both came during the 2022 season, and will likely look for more playing time at Western Illinois, who play in the Ohio Valley Conference beginning with this upcoming season.

Tommy Brunner, the brother of former four-star offensive lineman Joe Brunner, is one of 15 outgoing transfers for the Badgers, and the fourth defensive lineman to move on, following Darian Varner, Rodas Johnson, and Jordan Mayer.

Varner moved on to Cincinnati, Johnson transferred to Texas A&M, while Mayer moved on to Penn State.