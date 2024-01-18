BREAKING: Alabama to hire Wisconsin Co-DC Colin Hitschler

The Wisconsin Badgers recently got two coaches from the SEC, but now they’re losing arguably their most valuable assistant, as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Colin Hitschler is heading to the Alabama Crimson Tide to work under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, sources have confirmed.

This is a huge loss for Wisconsin, but one that was inevitable. https://t.co/yi6ZnJ6tEc — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 19, 2024

Sources have told Bucky’s 5th Quarter that Hitschler’s position will be the same at Alabama, where he’ll also work as the co-defensive coordinator alongside new hire Kane Wommack, as well as the team’s safeties coach.

The loss is vital to Wisconsin, as Hitschler has been a key recruiter along the East Coast, where the Badgers struck paydirt with several recruits in their 2024 class.

However, the move seemed inevitable, as industry sources have pegged Hitschler as one of college’s top up-and-coming coaches who could be in turn for a head coaching opportunity in the near future.

In Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Hitschler already landed two safeties, Remington Moss and Cody Haddad, moving quickly to secure commitments at the position for the Badgers.

Wisconsin has already replaced wide receivers coach Mike Brown, who departed for Notre Dame, and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, who was re-assigned. Now, they’ll have to do the same with Hitschler, who is heading to the SEC to join the Alabama Crimson Tide.