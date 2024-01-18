Badgers become the latest to offer 2026 DE Tariq Boney

The Wisconsin Badgers became the latest school to offer 2026 defensive end Tariq Boney, as he announced the news on X Wednesday.

Boney, a native of Washington, D.C., has 10 scholarship offers, including from the likes of Boston College, Charlotte, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee, Toledo, South Florida, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Both Tennessee and Wisconsin extended offers on Wednesday, as the Badgers have begun to shell out scholarship offers with the school’s second junior day on the horizon.

Already standing at 6’2, 230 pounds, Boney has the make of an edge rusher, which could be his main role at the next level.

The Badgers landed multiple pass-rushers in their 2024 class, earning commitments from Thomas Heiberger, Anelu Lafaele, and lastly, top-100 recruit Ernest Willor Jr.

Boney will likely face significant interest elsewhere, but it’s important to know that the Badgers have seen recent success in the Maryland area, led by the efforts of co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler.