Former Badgers OLB transfers to Nevada

The Badgers lost one of their rotational pieces from the 2023 season to the transfer portal.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Kaden Johnson is transferring to Nevada, he announced on X.

A rising redshirt senior, Johnson will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Johnson saw a drastic drop in production as a rotational outside linebacker in 2023, accumulating just five tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble, while playing in all 13 games.

In 2022, Johnson had 22 tackles in 13 games of action.

Johnson was one of a few linebackers to transfer out of the program after Wisconsin landed Syracuse transfer Leon Lowery and William & Mary transfer John Pius to revamp their outside linebackers group.

Initially from St. Paul, Minnesota, Johnson attended Minnehaha Academy prior to joining the Badgers, and was the top recruit from the state in his class, according to 247Sports.

Nevada struggled this year, finishing with a 2-10 record, including 2-6 in conference play.

