Badgers extend scholarship offer to 2025 Maryland cornerback

The Wisconsin Badgers became the latest to extend a scholarship offer to 2025 three-star cornerback Jayden Shipps, he announced on X Wednesday.

A native of Severn, Maryland, Shipps has gotten 16 scholarship offers thus far, including ones from Indiana and Maryland in the Big Ten.

Additionally, Shipps holds offers from schools such as Tennessee, Boston College, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wake Forest among others.

Defensive back was a priority for the Badgers in the Class of 2024, as they landed Jay Harper, Omillio Agard, Xavier Lucas, and Raphael Dunn, who each have distinct profiles.

In their 2024 class, the Badgers did get three commitments from Maryland natives: defensive lineman Ernest Willor, running back Dilin Jones, and running back Gideon Ituka.

Thus far, the Badgers have one commit from a defensive back in 2025 in three-star Virginia safety Remington Moss, but have offered a plethora of players at the position, with Shipps being the latest addition to the list.