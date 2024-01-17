Badgers officially announce A.J. Blazek as new offensive line coach

The Wisconsin Badgers have officially hired A.J. Blazek as their next offensive line coach, the school announced on Wednesday.

Blazek, a former All-Big Ten offensive lineman as a center at Iowa, comes from Vanderbilt and brings over 20 years of coaching experience with him to Madison.

“We’re thankful to have AJ joining our staff,” head coach Luke Fickell said, via UW Communications. “He has a track record of success across college football. AJ brings a familiarity of playing in the Big Ten, as well as recruiting experience in traditional Big Ten areas, to our program.”

Blazek, who also coached at Rutgers from 2016-2018 during his lone coaching stint in the Big Ten, issued a statement on coming to Wisconsin.

“I can’t wait to get to work with Coach Fickell and his staff in Madison,” Blazek said. “I’ve admired the program from afar for a long time and I’m honored to be leading a unit that has such a rich history at Wisconsin.”

“I’m thrilled to get back into the Big Ten and be part of a program that has a strong history of success,” said Blazek. “With a new era of the conference beginning next season, this opportunity with the Badgers is extremely exciting for me and my family.”

The Badgers moved on from offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., re-assigning him to a different role in the program to make room for Blazek’s arrival.