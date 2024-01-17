Badgers top 2025 target to announce decision soon

The Wisconsin Badgers could get some important news regarding their 2025 recruiting class soon, as 2025 four-star defensive back Jaimier Scott revealed that he will be announcing his decision soon.

Announcement coming soon… — Jaimier “shiest” Scott .2 (@JaimierScott) January 17, 2024

Scott, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, has long been a target for head coach Luke Fickell and his staff, dating back to when the group was at Cincinnati.

Wisconsin made Scott’s Top 8 in December, alongside Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois, Penn State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.

Scott recently visited Wisconsin for their Junior Day this past weekend, and will attend a few more stops in the coming weeks, but if his tweet is any indication, the four-star could be arriving at a decision soon.

The Badgers have four commits in their 2025 class thus far: three-star linebacker Cooper Catalano, three-star offensive lineman Michael Roeske, three-star quarterback Landyn Locke, and three-star defensive back Remington Moss.

Could Scott be the next to join the list?