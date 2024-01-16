Badgers offer 2026 Ohio star WR Payton Cook

The Wisconsin Badgers have extended an offer to 2026 Ohio star wide receiver Payton Cook, he announced on Tuesday.

Cook, a 6’2, 180-pound receiver out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, has received offers from Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and now Wisconsin.

The Ohio native has also seen significant interest from Ohio State, where he’s expected to visit once again this upcoming weekend.

Cook also unofficially visited Penn State when they hosted Rutgers in November, putting together an impressive list of interested schools.

The Badgers have looked to hand out offers in the Ohio area this week, tapping into head coach Luke Fickell’s roots, as he was the program leader at Cincinnati before coming to Madison.

Wisconsin has offered nine receivers in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports database, with Cook being the latest to earn a scholarship, which appeared to be given by running backs coach Devon Spalding.