Former Badgers LB transferring to Liberty

The Wisconsin Badgers have undergone significant change at the linebacker position this offseason, bringing in five new transfers, which has led to a plethora of outgoing players as well.

One of those transfers moving out is rising redshirt sophomore Aidan Vaughan, who is heading to Liberty, he announced on Tuesday.

A three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, Vaughan saw the field once in his two years at Wisconsin and was brought in by former head coach Paul Chryst.

With the Badgers bringing in an influx of talent at linebacker to better fit defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s system, Vaughan elected to hit the transfer portal, ultimately choosing Liberty.

The Badgers still have eight scholarship linebackers on the roster for the 2024 season: Christian Alliegro, Jake Chaney, Jaheim Thomas (transfer), Tackett Curtis (transfer), Sebastian Cheeks (transfer), Bryan Sanborn, Tyler Jansey, and Landon Gauthier (freshman).

With the spring portal session coming between April 15th-30th, there may be more movement at the position then.