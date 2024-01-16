Report: Former Badgers HC Paul Chryst makes decision for 2024

Former Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst will reportedly remain put at Texas for the 2024 season, according to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice.

Chryst had seen interest as both a head coach and a coordinator this offseason.



Looks like he'll be staying put on Steve Sarkisian's staff for another year. https://t.co/PuOzki4KRT — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 16, 2024

Chryst, 58, had been the Badgers' head coach until the midseason part of 2022 when he was fired after a 2-3 start to the season.

He negotiated an $11 million buyout and moved onto Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff last offseason, working as an offensive analyst and special assistant to the head coach.

Chryst’s name surfaced in several head coaching and offensive coordinator searches, as several insiders pegged him as a candidate at Oregon State and Indiana, while it was reported that he declined the Northwestern head coaching job before David Braun earned that role as well.

More recently, Chryst was linked to the Iowa offensive coordinator job, however; it appears that both sides will be going in a different direction, with the Hawkeyes still looking to replace Brian Ferentz.

While at Texas this season, Chryst has reportedly worked closely with heralded prospect and backup quarterback Arch Manning, as his father revealed that the two have spent a lot of time together.

“Sometimes, just like anything, you just listen. They need to vent,” Cooper Manning said, via Yahoo Sports. “He had a good relationship with Maalik. He and Quinn room together on the road. I think they’re tough on him. I think [the coaches] yell at him a lot. That’s an adjustment. But I think he loves it. Loves the meetings. He spends a lot of time with [Texas analyst] Paul Chryst. They’ve been real close.”

Now, it seems the duo will get another year together at Texas behind the scenes.