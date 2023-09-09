Wisconsin Badgers vs. Washington State Cougars: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Washington State Cougars in Week 2 for their first road matchup in the Luke Fickell era, with kickoff slated for 6:30 CT on Saturday.

The Badgers enter the game as six-point favorites, with the over/under set at 58.5 points ahead of the game.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 2.

Here is the full injury report, courtesy of Rivals’s Jon McNamara.

Players Out

CB Michael Mack

WR Trech Kekahuna

WR Tommy McIntosh

TE Riley Nowakowski

C Jake Renfro

OLB Aaron Witt

TE Jack Pugh

DE Isaiah Mullens

Compared to last week, the Badgers are getting some of their reserves back, including tight ends Cam Large and Angel Toombs, but will trot out a similar out to their Week 1 depth chart.

