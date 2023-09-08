Wisconsin vs. Washington State: Picks, odds, and prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Washington State Cougars in their first road game of the season, fresh off a 38-17 win over the Buffalo Bulls in Week 1.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are coming off a 50-24 win over the Colorado State Rams,

What are all of the odds ahead of the game?

Odds(via DraftKings)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -238, Washington State +195

Over/under score: Wisconsin -6(-110), Washington State +6(-110)

Over/under points: Over 58.5(-108), Under 58.5(-112)

Predictions

This game could be a close one for the Badgers, who didn't play as clean as head coach Luke Fickell wanted in Week 1, given a solid all-around Washington State team led by quarterback Cameron Ward, who passed for 450 yards on 37/49 passing in Week 1.

I do think the Badgers have enough firepower to obtain a victory in Week 2, but could easily envision a close game, hence why my prediction may not be what Wisconsin wants.

Best bet: Washington State +6