Will Tanner Mordecai bounce back for the Badgers vs. Washington State?

The Wisconsin Badgers are traveling to face off against the Washington State Cougars in Week 2, with kickoff slated for 6:30 P.M. CT on Saturday.

Heading into the game, the Badgers are seen as -6.5 point favorites, according to DraftKings, but the Cougars present a tough challenge, led by quarterback Cameron Ward, who passed for 450 yards in Washington State’s 50-24 Week 1 win.

On the other side, the Badgers are looking for a bounce-back performance from quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who completed 24/31 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in Week 1 against Buffalo.

How will Mordecai fare in Week 2?

DraftKings Sportsbook placed the over/under on Mordecai’s passing yards at 237.5, with each side of the slate earning -115 odds.

Mordecai’s passing touchdowns over/under are also listed at 1.5, with the over earning -150 odds and the under listed at +115 odds.

Meanwhile, DraftKings sees higher projects for Ward, whose over/under is at 280.5 yards and touchdowns at 1.5.

Will Mordecai exceed expectations, or will the Badgers face a close bout due to shaky quarterback play?

The Badgers’ signal-caller is looking to prove doubters wrong, and his first step comes on Saturday against the Cougars.

