Wisconsin vs. Washington State: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M.
The Badgers remained at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 during Week 2, and will look to remain undefeated against a Cougars team that put up 50 points against Colorado State in Week 1.
Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers.
How to watch
TV: ABC, Saturday at 6:30 P.M. CT
Stadium: Martin Stadium
Line: Wisconsin -6.5(DraftKings)
