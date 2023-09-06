AMA: Ask your Badgers questions ahead of Week 2 vs. Washington State

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Washington State Cougars in Week 2, fresh off a 38-17 victory over the Buffalo Bulls in the season opener.

The Badgers had a slow start, leading only 14-10 at the half, but the run game, led by Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, as well as a strong defensive performance in the second half, propelled Wisconsin to a comfortable 38-17 victory.

Now, the Badgers will travel to Washington State for a Saturday evening showdown in their second game of the season, where they’ll face off against the team that beat them in Week 2 in 2022.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai will look to improve off a shaky Week 1 performance, while the Badgers will look to play cleaner overall in their first road game of the season.

Every single week, I’m looking to do an AMA session, where everyone can ask whatever questions they have about the Badgers in the comments, and I’ll answer each and every one over the next 24 hours.

Drop your Badgers-related questions in the comments down below!