Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai recaps shaky Week 1, looks ahead to Week 2

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai will be the first to say that his performance on Saturday was not up to his standards, but the veteran signal-caller is unfazed heading into a testy Week 2 matchup against the Washington State Cougars.

“[My performance] wasn’t to my expectations, and this week I’m going to learn from it, get better, and try to execute to the highest level possible for whatever Coach Longo puts out in front of me,” Mordecai said when asked about revisiting the tape.

Now, the focus goes towards Week 2, where Mordecai understands the challenge ahead of him against Washington State.

“They’re a well-coached team defensively,” Mordecai said. “They fly around really good up front, really good on the back end. So, I think they present a challenge for us.”

How can Mordecai improve to better his performance on a week-to-week basis? Consistency, which he alluded to on Saturday’s postgame presser as well.

“Just consistency for myself and executing what Coach wants me to execute,” Mordecai said in response to categories of improvement. “I think that’s something I can definitely get better at.”

That chance will come on Saturday, but in a road environment, as the Badgers will travel to face off against the Washington State Cougars in an evening bout on September 9th.