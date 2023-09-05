Opening odds for Badgers vs. Washington State

Fresh off a 38-17 win over the Buffalo Bulls, the Wisconsin Badgers are ready for their first road game of the season, and it comes with a tough challenge in the Washington State Cougars, who crushed Colorado State in Week 1 to the tune of 50-24.

While the Badgers cruised to victory in Week 1, head coach Luke Fickell thought that the team played sloppy, although a win is a win.

How are the Badgers’ looked at, odds-wise, in Week 2 against Washington State?

DraftKings Sportsbook currently lists the Badgers as a six-point favorite, with the over and under listed at -112 and -108 odds, respectively.

The over/under for total points is currently placed at 58.5, with the over and under odds each listed at -110.

The Badgers are the favorite on the moneyline, having odds of -258 to win outright.

Can the Badgers continue the Luke Fickell era on a good accord?

