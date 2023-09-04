Week 2: Badgers depth chart vs. Washington State

Fresh off a 38-17 win over the Buffalo Bulls to start off the Luke Fickell era, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to visit the Washington State Cougars in Week 2, where they opened as three-point favorites.

Here’s the Week 2 depth chart for the Badgers.

Looking at the depth chart, it appears the same as Wisconsin’s Week 1 depth chart, which makes sense, given the lack of injuries sustained in the opener.

A main takeaway for Week 2: linebacker Jordan Turner is expected to miss the first half after being ejected for targeting in the second half of last weekend’s game.

During his weekly presser on Monday, head coach Luke Fickell said that an appeal is already out for Turner, but he doesn't anticipate an overturn of the ruling.

Stay tuned for the latest coverage ahead of Wisconsin’s Week 2 game!