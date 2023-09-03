WATCH: Badgers S Hunter Wohler speaks after 38-17 win over Buffalo

The Wisconsin Badgers kicked off the Luke Fickell era with a 38-17 win over the Buffalo Bulls in an up-and-down game that eventually led to a comfortable victory to start off the 2023 season.

Much of the eyes were on quarterback Tanner Mordecai and offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s “Air Raid” attack, but it was more so the running game that stood out on Saturday, while the defense was able to withhold the Bulls to 17 points.

Following the game, I spoke with safety Hunter Wohler about his performance, the new defense, early game struggles, and more.

S Hunter Wohler

Wohler finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles, taking over a versatile role defensively, working closer to the box, while safeties Travian Blaylock and Kamo’i Latu manned the backend.

Overall, the Badgers saw an up-and-down first half defensively, but pieced everything together in the second half, allowing just seven points that came following a Tanner Mordecai interception.

Next up, the Badgers travel to Washington State to face the Cougars in Week 2, where they opened as two-point favorites.