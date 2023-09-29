Week 5: Odds and predictions for every Big Ten game this weekend

The Wisconsin Badgers have an early bye week in Week 5 this season, so it’s time for a new exercise: placing my predictions on every Big Ten game this weekend.

There are seven different games between Big Ten opponents this weekend, and the lines vary from nearly even to significant point spreads, which means there could be some significant variance on the schedule this week.

Here are the odds and my predictions for every Big Ten game this weekend.

Penn State at Northwestern, 11 A.M. on BTN (Penn State -26.5)

Line: Penn State -26.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 53.5(DraftKings)

Northwestern had an impressive comeback against Minnesota to win last week, despite being down three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Still, I don’t know if they’ll score enough to cover the over/under. I’ll take the under in what could be a close call.

Louisiana Lafayette at Minnesota, 11 A.M. on BTN

Line: Minnesota -11(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 48.5(DraftKings)

They haven’t played great opponents, but Louisiana Lafayette has shown the propensity to score this season. I’ll take the over for points here.

Michigan at Nebraska, 2:30 P.M. on FOX

Line: Michigan -17.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 39.5(DraftKings)

Michigan’s defense has been elite, allowing just 20 total points through three games. I think they’ll cover the spread of 17.5 points in this likely blowout.

Illinois at Purdue, 2:30 P.M. on Peacock

Line: Purdue -1

Over/Under: 53.5

This may be the most even matchup of the slate in Week 5, with Purdue earning a slight edge in the odds.

I’m taking the under on 53.5 points in this one, as neither offense has looked extremely explosive thus far.

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 P.M on BTN (Maryland -14.5)

Line: Maryland -14.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 50(DraftKings)

Maryland has blown out opponents in every game, winning by at least two touchdowns in each of their four wins.

I think the same happens at home against Indiana. I’ll take Maryland to cover the spread here.

Wagner at Rutgers, 2:30 P.M. on BTN (No Line)

Line: Wisconsin -6(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 53.5(DraftKings)

I can’t find any odds for this game. Skip.

Michigan State at Iowa, 6:30 P.M. on NBC

Line: Iowa -10.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 36.5(DraftKings)

This is an ugly game, with the over/under being the lowest of the entire Big Ten slate this weekend.

The worst part? I honestly think there’s a chance for the under to hit in a low-scoring, defensive-minded game.

So, call me crazy, but I’m going with the under here, and I don’t know how much Michigan State is going to be able to score.

