Should Badgers RB Braelon Allen be the favorite to win the Doak Walker Award?

The Wisconsin Badgers came into the bye week with a comfortable 3-1 record, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4 to notch their first conference victory of the season.

However, the win wasn't all positive, as the Badgers lost key running back Chez Mellusi to a fractured fibula, costing him the remainder of his 2023 season.

Entering the bye week, the Badgers now have to decide on how to split Mellusi’s carries, as the backup had seen a near 50-50 split with top back Braelon Allen out of the backfield in terms of touches.

One possibility: increasing Allen’s volume, which comes with an increased risk of injury for the top running back.

Allen, who was on the Doak Walker Award watchlist heading into the season, has rushed for 371 yards and six touchdowns on 52 carries through four weeks, with his scoring totals ranking amongst the top ten for running backs in the nation.

Where does Allen rank amongst the Doak Walker Award watchlist through the first third of the season?

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving Allen the fifth-best odds at +1500 to win the award in 2023, ranking behind Notre Dame’s Audric Estime, Michigan’s Blake Corum, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, and Clemson’s Will Shipley.

While Allen may not be amongst the leaders in other categories, given the difference in volume thus far, the running back could make a late push for the award with an increased share of volume down the line with Mellusi out.

