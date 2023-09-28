HC Greg Gard speaks after Badgers first practice open to media

The Wisconsin Badgers had a disappointing 2022 season in which they missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over 20 years.

As a result, the Badgers sought to seek depth, acquiring forward A.J. Storr from the transfer portal, while adding freshmen John Blackwell, Nolan Winter, Gus Yalden, and Jack Janicki.

The Badgers hosted their first practice open to the media, with head coach Greg Gard making his first media appearance of the offseason.

In the 16-minute interview, Gard spoke about everything around the program, including the new additions, how the returners have grown, Tyler Wahl’s return, coaching improvements, and more.

HC Greg Gard

Here’s everything head coach Greg Gard had to say after the team’s first practice open to the media.

Stay tuned for our practice report on Day 1 coming tomorrow!