Michigan State formally fires HC Mel Tucker

The Michigan State Spartans have formally fired head coach Mel Tucker, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported earlier Wednesday.

Tucker is under university investigation for a sexual misconduct complaint

The reasoning for firing Tucker with cause was “for his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude,” according to the University.

Tucker has been under investigation due to a Title IX complaint filed by sexual assault awareness advocate Brenda Tracy.

The head coach was initially suspended on September 10th, with athletic director Alan Haller announcing the school’s intentions to fire Tucker with cause on September 18th in a letter to the accused.

With the expected firing for cause, Michigan State will not have to pay the remaining $79 million on Tucker’s contract, which was initially a ten-year, $95 million megadeal signed in 2021.

With Tucker in the purview now, Harlon Barnett will continue serving as the acting head coach, which has been his role since the start of the former head coach’s suspension.