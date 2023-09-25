Badgers receiving votes in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Wisconsin Badgers have yet to return to the AP Top 25 after falling out of the poll following their Week 2 loss to the then-unranked Washington State Cougars, who have since risen up to No. 16.

Wisconsin, who was ranked at No. 19 entering the season, saw themselves amongst the Top 25 for the first two weeks of the poll, but have been left out since.

However, the Badgers did receive some votes in the released AP Poll for Week 5, being one of 13 teams to be honored outside of the Top 25.

Here are the full A.P. Poll rankings for Week 5, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

1. Georgia (55)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Texas (2)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Florida State (3)

6. Penn State

7. Washington (1)

8. USC

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Notre Dame

12. Alabama

13. LSU

14. Oklahoma

15. North Carolina

16. Washington State

17. Duke

18. Miami

19. Oregon State

20. Ole Miss

21. Tennessee

22. Florida

23. Missouri

24. Kansas

25. Fresno State

Other schools receiving votes

Kansas State 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.

Up and Down

Oregon State and Ole Miss were the biggest fallers, each dropping five spots after their losses to Washington State, who climbed up five spots, and Alabama, respectively.

Three teams fell out of the Top 25 this week: Colorado, who was ranked at No. 19, UCLA, initially ranked at No. 22, and Iowa, who fell from No. 24 after a 31-0 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.