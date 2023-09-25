Badgers player named to Big Ten Weekly awards

The Wisconsin Badgers have themselves another player on the Big Ten Weekly awards, as kicker Nathanial Vakos was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

This guy is pretty good at kicking @nathanial_vakos is the @bigten special teams POTW pic.twitter.com/9gwx0dT3Fb — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 25, 2023

In the Badgers’ win over the Purdue Boilermakers, Vakos connected on all three of his field goals, hitting from 38, 22, and 48, while also making all four of his extra points in a busy day for the specialist.

Vakos is now the only Big Ten kicker to have a perfect clip while attempting 5+ field goals this season and has made five field goals of 30+ yards on the season.

The kicker is now 7/7 on the year, while connecting on all 14 of his extra points, becoming a welcomed addition via the transfer portal to the Badgers’ special teams unit this offseason.

Vakos is the second Badger to win a Big Ten Weekly award this season, as safety Hunter Wohler earned the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors last week after a two-interception performance.

A sophomore from Avon, Ohio, Vakos connected on 81.5% of his field goals in 2022, hitting from as far as 56 during the regular season as a true freshman.