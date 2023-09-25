Badgers announce kickoff time, network for Oct. 7 game vs. Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 11:00 A.M. CT on October 7th on Peacock, they announced on Monday.

Week 5 game time announcement



Wisconsin vs. Rutgers at 11 a.m. CT



| https://t.co/BE0mMhOUZL pic.twitter.com/VOPDWKTfKZ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 25, 2023

The timing was initially set to be a morning or afternoon game, and the Big Ten finalized the schedule earlier on Monday, with the Badgers and Scarlet Knights occupying the early slate on Peacock.

Thus far, the Badgers are 3-1 on the season, recently defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 38-17 going into their bye week.

On the other hand, the Scarlet Knights are also 3-1 thus far, winning games against Northwestern, Temple, and Virginia Tech to start the year undefeated before suffering a 31-7 loss to the Michigan Wolverines this past weekend.

The Scarlet Knights will finish their nonconference slate this weekend, hosting Wagner before traveling to Madison for a matchup with the Badgers on October 7th.

Tickets to the game can be found here, where the Badgers will look to remain undefeated in conference play.