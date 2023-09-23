Badgers RB Chez Mellusi suffered fractured fibula, out for 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers faced the expected, but unfortunate news as running back Chez Mellusi has reportedly suffered a fractured fibula, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Since Mellusi suffered the injury in Week 4, he could return for a sixth season in 2024. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 23, 2023

The news comes as a significant blow to the Badgers, who had operated with an efficient timeshare between him and star running back Braelon Allen.

Mellusi suffered the injury during Wisconsin’s 38-17 win over Purdue during the fourth quarter, and the Badgers were visibly emotional as the running back was carted off the field.

After Mellusi’s injury, head coach Luke Fickell shared his concerns, adding that the locker room was crushed, as the running back was the heart and soul of certain things Wisconsin does.

Additionally, several of his teammates took to social media to share their prayers for their fellow running back, showcasing just how valued Mellusi was in the locker room.

With Mellusi injured, the Badgers will likely rely on running backs Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli to back up Braelon Allen in the coming weeks, but nonetheless, it’s a tough blow for a Wisconsin team that was hopeful to reach the Big Ten Championship game this season.