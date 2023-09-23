Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Purdue in Week 4

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 38-17 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4, starting off the game hot with a 21-3 halftime lead and never giving up, improving to 3-1 on the season.

Here are the defensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Purdue in Week 4.

Defensive Line

C.J Goetz: 53 snaps

Rodas Johnson: 36 snaps

James Thompson Jr.: 35 snaps

Gio Paez: 23 snaps

Curt Neal: 19 snaps

Ben Barten: 16 snaps

Darian Varner: 15 snaps

Linebackers

Jake Chaney: 71 snaps

Jordan Turner: 70 snaps

Darryl Peterson: 45 snaps

Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 14 snaps

Kaden Johnson: 5 snaps

Maema Njongmeta: 1 snap

Cornerbacks

Ricardo Hallman: 71 snaps

Jason Maitre: 69 snaps

Alexander Smith: 50 snaps

Nyzier Fourqurean: 21 snaps

Safeties

Hunter Wohler: 71 snaps

Preston Zachman: 61 snaps

Kamo’i Latu: 36 snaps

