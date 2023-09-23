Badgers defense: Snap counts vs. Purdue in Week 4

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 38-17 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4, starting off the game hot with a 21-3 halftime lead and never giving up, improving to 3-1 on the season.
Here are the defensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Purdue in Week 4.
Defensive Line
C.J Goetz: 53 snaps
Rodas Johnson: 36 snaps
James Thompson Jr.: 35 snaps
Gio Paez: 23 snaps
Curt Neal: 19 snaps
Ben Barten: 16 snaps
Darian Varner: 15 snaps
Linebackers
Jake Chaney: 71 snaps
Jordan Turner: 70 snaps
Darryl Peterson: 45 snaps
Jeff Pietrowski Jr.: 14 snaps
Kaden Johnson: 5 snaps
Maema Njongmeta: 1 snap
Cornerbacks
Ricardo Hallman: 71 snaps
Jason Maitre: 69 snaps
Alexander Smith: 50 snaps
Nyzier Fourqurean: 21 snaps
Safeties
Hunter Wohler: 71 snaps
Preston Zachman: 61 snaps
Kamo’i Latu: 36 snaps
