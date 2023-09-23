Badgers offense: Snap counts vs. Purdue in Week 4

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 38-17 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4, starting off the game hot with a 21-3 halftime lead and never giving up, improving to 3-1 on the season.
Here are the offensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Purdue in Week 4.
Quarterback
Tanner Mordecai: 75 snaps
Running Backs
Braelon Allen: 41 snaps
Chez Mellusi: 32 snaps
Jackson Acker: 4 snaps
Wide Receiver
Chimere Dike: 52 snaps
Bryson Green: 50 snaps
Will Pauling: 48 snaps
C.J Williams: 45 snaps
Skyler Bell: 30 snaps
Haakon Anderson: 6 snaps
Vinny Anthony: 1 snap
Tight End
Hayden Rucci: 48 snaps
Tucker Ashcraft: 24 snaps
JT Seagraves: 1 snap
Offensive Line
Tanor Bortolini: 75 snaps
Riley Mahlman: 75 snaps
Jack Nelson: 75 snaps
Joe Huber: 54 snaps
Michael Furtney: 47 snaps
Trey Wedig: 45 snaps
