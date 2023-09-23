Badgers offense: Snap counts vs. Purdue in Week 4

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a 38-17 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 4, starting off the game hot with a 21-3 halftime lead and never giving up, improving to 3-1 on the season.

Here are the offensive snap counts for the Badgers versus Purdue in Week 4.

Quarterback

Tanner Mordecai: 75 snaps

Running Backs

Braelon Allen: 41 snaps

Chez Mellusi: 32 snaps

Jackson Acker: 4 snaps

Wide Receiver

Chimere Dike: 52 snaps

Bryson Green: 50 snaps

Will Pauling: 48 snaps

C.J Williams: 45 snaps

Skyler Bell: 30 snaps

Haakon Anderson: 6 snaps

Vinny Anthony: 1 snap

Tight End

Hayden Rucci: 48 snaps

Tucker Ashcraft: 24 snaps

JT Seagraves: 1 snap

Offensive Line

Tanor Bortolini: 75 snaps

Riley Mahlman: 75 snaps

Jack Nelson: 75 snaps

Joe Huber: 54 snaps

Michael Furtney: 47 snaps

Trey Wedig: 45 snaps

